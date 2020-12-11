The Key West Art and Historical Society recently relaunched its “Buy a Brick, Leave a Legacy” campaign to raise funds for the ongoing preservation of the historic Custom House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Purchasing a brick not only provides funds for capital improvements, but also welcomes people to leave a mark in Key West for generations to come. The cost is $100 per brick. All proceeds go toward the 2020-2021 Dogwood Foundation’s Challenge Grant.
People can order a brick online or contact membership coordinator Kim Livingston via e-mail or via phone at 305-295-6616, Ext.106