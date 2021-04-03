The Key West Literary Seminar is opening up its 2022 Emerging Writer Awards, which recognize and support writers who possess exceptional talent and demonstrate potential for lasting literary careers.
Winners of the Scotti Merrill Award, Cecelia Joyce Johnson Award, and Marianne Russo Award receive full tuition to the 2022 Seminar and Writers’ Workshop Program (Jan. 6-14), round-trip airfare, full lodging support and a $500 honorarium. Their winning submissions will be published in our program book, and they’ll have the opportunity to read their work on stage at the Seminar.
Each award is tailored to a particular literary form. The Merrill Award recognizes a poet, while fiction writers may apply for either the Johnson Award (short story) or the Russo Award (novel-in-progress). Poets and writers who have not yet published a book with a major publisher are eligible. Applications are open through July 30. Information on the awards can be found online at https://www.kwls.org/awards/emerging-writer-awards/.