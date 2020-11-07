Canine donated to KWPD

The Key West Police Department has added Jigsaw the canine to its ranks, courtesy of Key West residents Tom and Becca Ahrensfeld.
Jigsaw is working with canine officer Tommy Anglin, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. When Ahrensfeld family members learned of the department’s need for a canine officer, they were honored to have the opportunity to secure the acquisition and training of the new dog.
Jigsaw is a 2-year-old imported German shepherd. His name is a reminder of the department’s commitment to the Autism Society of the Keys.