The E.V. Sports Car Club will be hosting an autocross Sunday, Nov. 22, at Dorn Road on Big Torch Key.
An autocross is a “one car at a time” skill-driving event where drivers compete against the clock. Anyone with a safe car or small truck is welcome to participate. All drivers must have a valid driver’s license. A parent or guardian must accompany drivers younger than 18.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $40. For information, call Norman at 305-294-6677 (days) or see EVSCC on Facebook.