The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold its “Show and Shine” event from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.
This event is for the lovers of classic, custom and street rod automobiles and trucks of all years and makes. If it’s cool and on wheels, it will be here. The group will have a People’s Choice Award as always.
The event is at the Sugarloaf Lodge, on Sugarloaf Key. The club’s sound system will provide 1950s and ’60s music.
The event is fee and the club practices social distancing and encourages everyone to wear a mask. The club is seeking new members for a full schedule of show events. Join Sunday and get the new shirt.
For information, contact Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.