Xmas Cars

 Photo provided by FKSCC

The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club (FKSCC) will hold its Special Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the parking lot at the Conch Republic Seafood Company.

All cars will be judged in the following eight classes: Best Interior, Engine, Paint, Sports Car, truck, Pre 1960, Post 1960, Best in Show and the Peoples Choice award.