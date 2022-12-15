FLORIDA KEYS Car Club hosts holiday show Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club (FKSCC) will hold its Special Holiday Classic Car Show on Sunday, Dec. 18. Photo provided by FKSCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club (FKSCC) will hold its Special Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the parking lot at the Conch Republic Seafood Company.All cars will be judged in the following eight classes: Best Interior, Engine, Paint, Sports Car, truck, Pre 1960, Post 1960, Best in Show and the Peoples Choice award.This fun event “Holiday on the Bight” will be at the parking lot at Greene and Elizabeth streets. Prizes, good food and cold beverages available at the Conch Republic Seafood Company.The family-friendly event is always free. Organizers are asking attendees to bring an unwrapped gift for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter.For information, contact Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782 or visit http://www.KeyWestChristmas.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club Holiday Classic Car Motor Vehicle Conch Republic Seafood Company Xmas Parking Lot Sound System Show Recommended for you Trending Now 'Road House' remake set in Keys, but filmed elsewhere Flagler center to rebuild following fire Alice Elizabeth Williams Radics Middle, Upper Keys RV park residents confused, facing eviction Two people die on Keys waters Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions