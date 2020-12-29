The Card Sound Toll annual pass is available for purchase at the Murray Nelson Building, Suite 220, on Mondays and Fridays through Jan. 29.
For information, contact Card Sound Toll Superintendent Don Crouch at crouch-donald@monroecounty-fl.gov or call 305-797-1702 or 305-453-8761 for available times and to make arrangements as the building is closed to the public.
The annual pass allows unlimited trips for the registered two-axle vehicle through the Card Sound Toll Plaza. The cost for the year is $375 payable by check or credit/debit card. Credit cards will include an additional $7.50 convenience fee.
There is also a monthly rebate program for frequent users who drive two-axle vehicles. These trips will automatically receive a 40% rebate on the registered SunPass account after any calendar month that at least 28 one-way trips through the toll are made.