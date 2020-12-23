Card Sound toll

The Card Sound Toll annual pass is available for purchase.

The Card Sound Toll annual pass is available for purchase at the Ocean Reef Club Human Resources Department Building on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22-23, and at the Murray Nelson Building, Suite 220, on Mondays and Fridays through Jan. 29.

For information, contact Card Sound Toll Superintendent Don Crouch at crouch-donald@monroecounty-fl.gov or call 305-797-1702 or 305-453-8761.

The annual pass allows unlimited trips for the registered two-axle vehicle through the Card Sound Toll Plaza. The cost for the year is $375 payable by check or credit/debit card. Credit cards will include an additional $7.50 convenience fee.

