The Card Sound Toll annual pass is available for purchase at the Ocean Reef Club Human Resources Department Building on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22-23, and at the Murray Nelson Building, Suite 220, on Mondays and Fridays through Jan. 29.
For information, contact Card Sound Toll Superintendent Don Crouch at crouch-donald@monroecounty-fl.gov or call 305-797-1702 or 305-453-8761.
The annual pass allows unlimited trips for the registered two-axle vehicle through the Card Sound Toll Plaza. The cost for the year is $375 payable by check or credit/debit card. Credit cards will include an additional $7.50 convenience fee.