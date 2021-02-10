The CDC and the Florida Department of Health do not advise re-testing within three months of anyone who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in order to discontinue isolation.
Recovered persons can continue to shed detectable viral particles at concentrations considerably lower than during illness and infectiousness is unlikely, according to the CDC. The CDC advises to use the symptom-based strategy rather than test-based strategy for ending isolation of patients so that persons who are no longer infectious are not kept unnecessarily isolated and excluded from work or other responsibilities.
For information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/duration-isolation.html, or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/end-home-isolation.html. The DOH-Monroe COVID-19 newsletter can be found at http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/covid19