The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys (CFFK) hits a major milestone on May 1, commemorating 25 years of connecting people, resources and needs through philanthropy throughout the Keys.
As part of its silver celebration, all donors who support the Community Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Fund will have an opportunity to double the impact of their contributions. A legacy gift from the late Dr. Patricia Major is launching the ‘Major Match’ Campaign to match gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000.
The Community Foundation will host a special in-person Silver Anniversary Gala on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Key West Marriot Beachside. Ticket information and other details of the festivities will be available soon. Individuals can make contributions to the 25th Anniversary Fund and learn more at cffk.org/25.
Since 1996, CFFK has been working with donors to grant and invest more than $1 million annually to nonprofits throughout the Keys.
Anniversary Fund, Dr. Major also bequeathed $1.3 million through the Community Foundation to provide annual grants to numerous nonprofits, including the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, Florida Keys SPCA, Friends of the Key West Library, Key West Garden Club, Key West Orchid Society, and Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden. People can learn more about gala online at cffk.org/25.