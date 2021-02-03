The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will honor the efforts of volunteers from 83 Keys nonprofits at its Unsung Heroes Virtual Celebration at noon on Friday, Feb. 5.
Everyone can join in this year’s party, which will be a free virtual celebration livestreamed on Facebook and at http://www.cffk.org. No reservations are necessary.
In addition to the honorees, the virtual event will feature a special tribute to the late Cheryl Cates, honored by four non-profits she volunteered for, Florida Keys Children’s Shelter, Samuel’s House, Wesley House Family Services and Kids Come First.