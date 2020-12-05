Recognizing the serious financial challenges facing many students, The College of the Florida Keys extended its deadline for spring tuition and fees from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4.
The additional period will allow students time to formalize their academic plans by registering for spring classes without having to pay their bill until after the holidays. Applications to begin classes in the spring semester are due on Dec. 7 and classes begin Jan. 4.
In addition to the tuition deadline extension, CFK offers multiple resources and services to help students pay for school, including financial aid, interest-free payment plans, scholarships, and military and veteran assistance programs. Information about these resources is available in the “Paying for College” section prominently displayed in the main menu of the college’s website at http://www.CFK.edu.