CFK extends tuition deadline

Recognizing financial challenges facing many students during the coronavirus pandemic, The College of the Florida Keys is extending its deadline for spring tuition and fees from Dec. 1 to Jan. 4.
The additional period will allow students time to formalize their academic plans by registering for spring classes without having to pay their bill until after the holidays. Applications to begin classes in the spring semester are due on Monday, Dec. 7, and classes begin Monday, Jan. 4.
In addition to the tuition deadline extension, CFK offers multiple resources and services to help students pay for school, including financial aid, interest-free payment plans, scholarships, and military and veteran assistance programs.
For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.