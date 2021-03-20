The College of the Florida Keys’ annual fundraiser, the Seaside Soiree, is going virtual this year with an online auction that will run Monday, March 22, through Saturday, April 3.
Items up for bid include art, jewelry, and sports equipment, as well as adventure and travel packages. Participants can go to cfk.edu/soiree to access the auction website to view auction items and place bids starting at noon on March 22.
Throughout the auction period, new items will be introduced. Bidders are encouraged to visit often. Bidders will receive email notices if they have been outbid on any items. For information about the Seaside Soiree or to contribute auction items or financial gifts to the CFK Foundation, contact Dr. Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.