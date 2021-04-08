The College of the Florida Keys is holding a virtual event for Keys’ high school seniors and their parents to learn more about the college opportunities available locally.
The “High School to CFK” event is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, and includes academic programs and bachelor’s degrees in business, hospitality, marine science and nursing.
Attendees of the event will receive a code to waive the $30 application fee. Registration for the event is required. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/HS-to-CFK to learn more and to register. For information, contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.