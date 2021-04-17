The College of the Florida Keys invites the community to join students and alumni seeking employment at its annual Job Fair.
The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, in the courtyard of the Key West campus. Face masks and social distancing are required at the outdoor event.
Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with resumes and dressed to impress the wide range of local employers that are looking for qualified candidates to join their organizations, according to the college.