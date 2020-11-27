The College of the Florida Keys is offering Fast Track to Spring personal appointments Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4.
New student applications are due Dec. 7 and classes begin Jan. 8. New students who participate in Fast Track to Spring will have their application fee waived (a savings of $30) and receive a $100 Kick-Starter Scholarship.
Fast Track to Spring appointments can be reserved at http://www/cfk.edu/fast-track-to-spring/ and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This spring, CFK will hold classes in person and online. All on-campus classes and activities will follow CDC guidelines and local ordinances for safe and socially-distanced interactions.
For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.