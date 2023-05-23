The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students to learn about its apprenticeships in construction technologies at a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
CFK is offering Electrical and Carpentry programs in Key West and the Upper Keys this upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 18. The deadline to apply is July 1.
