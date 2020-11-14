The College of the Florida Keys is offering four rapid credential programs at no cost to students starting in the spring semester, which begins Jan. 8.
The opportunities are part of a state-wide initiative to help individuals, particularly those negatively impacted by the pandemic, quickly train for a career.
Costs covered in CFK’s rapid credential programs include tuition, course fees, textbooks and testing costs.
Prospective students can learn more at the rapid credential virtual information session on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a code to waive the $30 college application fee. Registration for the free information event is required. For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu/events.