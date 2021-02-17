The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students and their parents to learn more about its Project ACCESS program at a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Project ACCESS is an inclusive postsecondary education program for students with intellectual disabilities and autism. The personalized program includes academics, social activities, employment experience, and independent living. Starting this fall, students can participate in Project ACCESS at CFK’s Key West campus or new Upper Keys Center in Key Largo.
Attendees of the virtual information session on Wednesday, Feb. 24, will receive a code to waive the $30 application fee. Registration for the event is required. Visit the college’s website at CFK.edu/events to learn more and to register. For information, contact Katie Norland, CFK director of Student Success Services, at katie.norland@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3181.