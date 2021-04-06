The College of the Florida Keys’ August-starting Introduction to Hospitality class at Hawks Cay Resort will be available to students beyond the scholar program, opening the in-person learning opportunity for Middle Keys-based students as well as hospitality professionals.
Beginning in August, the resort will host CFK hospitality classes on their property and sponsor three paid internships within CFK’s Hospitality Game Changer Scholar program. Students will have the opportunity to live at Hawks Cay Resort during their two-year experience.
For information or to schedule a personal information session, contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.