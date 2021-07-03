The College of the Florida Keys recently received $340,026 in state funding to renovate its dive locker facility.
The dive facility is used to store, clean, and service equipment used in the college’s Diving, Business, and Technology program. It includes an office, repair room, scuba cylinder and gear storage, a compressor room, and hyperbaric chamber room.
The building, which is adjacent to the college’s 40-foot-deep dive training lagoon and pool, is used by students and employees as well as local dive shops, and state and federal agencies that visit CFK to conduct dive-related trainings.
“I am personally thankful, and I know that our students, employees and the community are grateful for these funds,” CFK President Jonathan Gueverra said. “The dive locker is an integral part of many of our programs and to have it fully functional is imperative. I look forward to continuing our efforts working with Rep. (Jim) Mooney and Sen. (Ana) Rodriguez as they bring valuable resources to the county.”