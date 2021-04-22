The Keys Children’s Foundation has granted the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter $105,000 to help fund residential program salaries of its residential counselor, assistant residential coordinator and training coordinator positions, all three employed full-time at the 19-bed Jelsema Center in Tavernier.
The Keys Children’s Foundation provides financial support to non-profit organizations dedicated to providing programs that offer education, healthcare and recreation to disadvantaged children and their families living in Florida’s Upper Keys. These programs help youth and their families meet everyday challenges and empower them to gain a greater sense of control and responsibility for their own lives.