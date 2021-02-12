The Miami-Dade County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, under the leadership of Executive Director Shemele Jenkins, recently brought to Key West nine young women, referred to as “The Jewels,” for a cultural experience in honor of Black History Month.
They were welcomed to the island at Key West City Hall by Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who presented them with the city flag and the chaperons with challenge coins. Then he began the discussion of black history in Key West.
The group also was welcomed by Tom Geotz at the Anchors Aweigh Club House, where Arida Wright of Powerlines Healing By The Sea Ministries presented a workshop entitled “Blessings in Brokenness” from her book “Then Sings My Soul.”