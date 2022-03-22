From left, Key West City Commissioners Gregory Davila, Jimmy Weekley and Mary Lou Hoover, Operator of the Quarter Jude Desrosiers, Transit’s Carolyn Haia, Transit Director Rod Delostrinos, Mayor Teri Johnston, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, Commissioners Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow, and Deputy Transit Director Rogelio Hernandez take part in the proclamation of Transit Worker Appreciation Week.
Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission gave a shoutout during their recent meeting to all of the employees in the transit system by proclaiming Transit Worker Appreciation Week, which runs from March 21 to March 25.
Jude Desrosiers, honored as the Operator of the Quarter, accepted the proclamation.“Today’s public transportation plays a critical role in connecting our community to essential services such as jobs, school, medical facilities and grocery stores,” reads the proclamation. “Additionally, transit provides community wide emergency transportation during mandatory evacuations, mass casualty events, and special operations.”
March 18, 1662, is believed to be the first day of scheduled public transit bus service for Blaise Pascal’s “Five-Penny Coaches” in the City of Paris. Eduardo Hidalgo Gato introduced a mule-powered streetcar system to connect “Gatoville” to the downtown Key West area in the 1880s.