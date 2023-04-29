From left, Commissioner Lissette Carey, MCSO Capt. David Smith, Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, KWPD Chief Sean Brandenburg, Misha McReE, Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover (on the dais), Chuck Licis-Masson, Stuart Strickland, Mayor Teri Johnston, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, Alison Higgins, Jacqueline Luhta, Mindy McKenzie, Commissioner Clayton Lopez, Alyson Crean, Jody Gross, and Commissioner Billy Wardlow mark Leadership Monroe’s 30th anniversary.
The Key West City Commission have proclaimed April as Leadership Monroe County Month in honor of the organization’s 30th anniversary.
The non-profit organization has been educating and informing county leaders for 30 years with the long-term goal of developing strong, dedicated leaders working for a sense of community throughout Monroe County. As Class XXX graduates this spring, the organization has had more than 650 community leaders participate. They represent the Florida Keys business community, educational institutions, governmental entities, health care facilities and practices, arts organizations, and other professions.
Leadership Monroe County Board President Chuck Licis-Masson and a number of graduates representing different classes accepted the honor. “Leadership actually began here in Key West,” said Licis-Masson. “It was starting by the Chamber of Commerce and later moved to the county as a non-profit.”