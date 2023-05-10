Thanks KW Wildlife Center

 Photo by Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The Key West City Commission recently recognized the dedicated and valuable work of the Key West Wildlife Center.

For more than a quarter-century, the center has provided wildlife rescue and rehabilitation services in the Florida Keys, from Key West to Big Pine Key. They rescue an average of 1,500 native wildlife patients in distress at all hours of the day and night. In addition, they provide the same expertise and support for injured Key West chickens. Twenty-four hours a day, a trained rescuer is ready to answer the call from the community about wildlife in need of assistance.

