The Key West City Commission recently honored the Key West Wildlife Center, located at Indigenous Park, which includes a huge aviary where wild birds can be rehabilitated before release. It is run by a small and dedicated staff and relies heavily on volunteers.
The Key West City Commission recently recognized the dedicated and valuable work of the Key West Wildlife Center.
For more than a quarter-century, the center has provided wildlife rescue and rehabilitation services in the Florida Keys, from Key West to Big Pine Key. They rescue an average of 1,500 native wildlife patients in distress at all hours of the day and night. In addition, they provide the same expertise and support for injured Key West chickens. Twenty-four hours a day, a trained rescuer is ready to answer the call from the community about wildlife in need of assistance.
“This service helps ensure the future of our diverse native wildlife,” reads the proclamation, “by providing timely rescues and quality rehabilitation with the hope of release back to the wild.”
The proclamation was accepted by the center’s Executive Director Tom Sweets and Debra Babich. “We’ve had such great support over the years,” said Sweets. “If it wasn’t for the support of the community, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We take this job seriously.”