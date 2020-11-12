City commission honors Zonta

Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission have proclaimed 16 Days of Activism beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, in honor of the effort by the Zonta Club of Key West aimed at raising awareness about violence against women.
“Violence against women is not a women’s issue,” read the proclamation, “but a societal issue, often rooted in misinterpretations of history, inadequate laws, culture, and religions, traditional ideas of feminine and masculine identities.”
The Zonta Club of Key West, which includes 24 members that are women of professional and executive backgrounds, encourages the community to wear orange, the color designated in the “Zonta says No” campaign.
Zonta member Alison Kerr noted that, as in past years, the group will be tying orange ribbons on the palms along North Roosevelt Boulevard as a reminder that Zonta says “no” to violence against women.