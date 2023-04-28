From left, Key West City Commissioners Lissette Carey and Jimmy Weekley, telecommunicators Brook Colina, Belen Diaz and Nick Smith, Mayor Teri Johnston, Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover (on the dais), Communications Supervisor Jack Burns, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, and Commissioners Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow take part in honoring the telecommunicators.
The Key West City Commission recently recognized the outstanding work of the city’s telecommunicators by proclaiming National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The proclamation, read at last week’s meeting, notes that “911 dispatchers play a vital and often under-appreciated role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. They are the first point of contact for individuals in need of emergency services, and their quick thinking, calm demeanor, and attention to detail can mean the difference between life and death.” On a daily basis, they face many challenges, including the emotional toll of dealing with high-stress situations and the need to make split-second decisions that can have life-altering consequences.
Communications Supervisor Jack Burns accepted the recognition, joined by telecommunicators Belen Diaz, Brook Colina and Nick Smith. “This proclamation is a testament to the importance of our work,” said Burns. “I’m proud of our team, and we will continue to work hard to provide the best services to our community.”