The Key West City Commission has proclaimed April as Fair Housing and Community Development Month. Although federal law prohibits housing discrimination, Key West takes particular pride in its acceptance of our “one human family.”

The City of Key West, through its housing and community development programs administered by the Key West Housing Authority with the support of the Key West Association of Realtors, civil rights groups and community development organizations, supports the Federal Fair Housing Act and the principles it embodies.

