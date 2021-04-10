Members of the community recently gathered at the Key West City Cemetery to celebrate the generous volunteers who restored the group of gravesites known as the Passover and Windsor babies.
They are so named because the tiny graves line the fence that runs along those two streets, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. There are 167 babies laid to rest along these lanes. In the last century these babies’ graves have fallen into disrepair. Many have no living relatives to look after the site. But with the generous donations from Angie Majors and Linda Downs, the entire area was leveled, landscaped, and a border was installed at the bottom of the fence to keep debris and dirt off of the sites, Crean said.
At the dedication ceremony, two benches created and donated by local sculptor Craig Berube-Gray were unveiled.