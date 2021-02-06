The City of Key West will be receiving $5 million for stormwater improvements and will use it to continue to address flooding problems in the New Town area.
The city’s stormwater department is in the beginning stages of design for the Harris and 10th streets stormwater improvements. The project scope is to install new stormwater inlets at the intersection with an outfall into Lake McKillip. A retaining wall the length of the pond will be needed to as a barrier to tide water and a tide valve will be designed into the outfall pipe.
The project estimate is $5.6 million with up to $5 million currently approved for design, $1.3 million has been awarded for construction with up to $3.7 million additionally available for the project from both state and federal grant programs.