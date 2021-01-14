The City of Key West presented the Keys Area Health Education Centers with a check for more than $171,000 for rapid COVID-19 testing.
The money is a portion of the $1.3 million reimbursement from Monroe County for a portion of the losses experienced due to the pandemic, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
AHEC Executive Director Michael Cunningham said that the 3,000 tests have arrived and will begin being deployed immediately. Free rapid testing crucial for anyone who has been exposed and cannot afford to wait for a swab test.
According to Cunningham, the free rapid tests are available for residents of Key West and employees of businesses licensed in the city. To find the locations for the tests, visit http://www.keysahec.org and click on “Key West Rapid Tests.” Appointments are encouraged.