City gives COVID assistance

Leah Stockton, Executive Director or United Way of Collier and the Keys, along with members of other social services organizations in Key West, gathered at City Hall to receive close to $210,000 to help the community counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Teri Johnston, Commissioners Sam Kaufman and Clayton Lopez, and Assistant City Manager Patti McLauchlin presented the check, which will provide essential food and funding for those hardest hit in the current economic and health crisis. United Way with work with local mental health, housing and food providers to see that the those in need have the help they require.
The money is a part of the $1.3 million reimbursement from Monroe County for a portion of the losses experienced due to the pandemic. During last week’s city commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to reach out to social services to try to put the money where it is needed most. Funding was also presented to the Sister Season Foundation to help hard-hit service industry workers as well as Keys AHEC for rapid COVID-19 testing.