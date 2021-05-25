The City of Key West has partnered with the SeeClickFix company on a new platform called Key West Connect that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request city services.
With the free Key West Connect mobile app and web tools, Key West citizens will now be able to provide the staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and more — valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently. In addition, Key West Connect provides the City of Key West officials with a centralized management system to manage and rectify issues from creation to resolution — engaging the citizens throughout the process.
Key West Connect also provides any City information you need, right at your fingertips. Search for a job, check out the pickup schedule for your solid waste, get a calendar of events: All just a click away on your phone. Key West Connect will even provide a quick link to the City’s various social media pages.
The app is available for both iPhone and Androids users; just search “Key West Connect” in the App Store or Google Play.