The City of Key West is kicking off the first Ambassadors Academy class since the pandemic and is doing it a little differently.
The class will be hybrid, with a mix of online participation, in-person sessions and some facility tours. As always, the city will be following strict CDC guidelines: social distance, temperatures taken and everyone must wear a mask. Class size is limited, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Registration has begun and applications are posted on the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or you can call Crean at 305-809-1058 or email pio@cityofkeywest-fl.gov. The weekly classes begin on Thursday, March 25, and end on May 7. The class meets every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for seven weeks.