The Key West City Commission proclaimed Saturday, Jan. 9, as of Key West Elks Lodge No. 0551 Day.
On that Saturday, the Elks Lodge is holding a yard sale to raise funds for its annual senior scholarship program. The yard sale will start at 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of Flagler Avenue next to the Bank of America.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elks have supported community organizations such as Take Stock in Children, Kids Come First, Florida Keys Cancer Society, Volunteers of America and the SOS Foundation with grants funded through the Grand Lodge Gratitude Grant program.
The members of Key West Elks Lodge No. 0551 have served the veterans and youth of Key West for close to 100 years, through scholarship programs, grant programs and volunteer service for individuals and non-profit groups.