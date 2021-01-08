The Key West City Commission has proclaimed the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
The Florida Keys Human Trafficking Coalition and Keys to Be the Change noted that this a nationwide public health and civil rights crisis.
The goal of the awareness effort is to ensure that Key West strives to become a place where human trafficking does not exist, a place where people have opportunities available to them, and where all people are treated as fully human and worthy of a supportive community and freedom.