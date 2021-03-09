The Key West City Commission honored the 20th anniversary of Womankind by proclaiming March 15 as Womankind 20th Anniversary Day.
Founded in 2001, Womankind has provided affordable health care to more than 21,000 local women, men and teens. In 2020 alone, Womankind provided care to 2,250 patients during 5,365 visits. They welcomed over 600 new patients and assisted patients with nearly $250,000 worth of expenses, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
“We believe that the dignity of good health care should be accessible to everyone,” said Womankind Executive Director Cali Roberts. “Our founders found that wasn’t happening in our town, especially for women of color and teenagers. And they set out to rectify that. In doing so, they swept up a whole community of women.”