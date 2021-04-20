The Key West City Commission has proclaimed April as World Autism Awareness Month. Police Chief Sean Brandenburg and Fire Chief Alan Averette accepted the proclamation for autism advocate Mike DiMauro, who attended the meeting via Zoom.
DiMauro thanked the commission for the recognition and for joining in a worldwide effort to raise awareness.
Both chiefs and their departments are strong advocates of autism awareness and work closely year-round with the Autism Society of the Keys (ASK). Ambulances and police cars now contain sensory boxes to help comfort anyone in crisis with autism. Last year several police cars were wrapped with autism awareness puzzle pieces, and the school resource officers’ cars remained wrapped. And this is the second year that officers are wearing blue badges to raise awareness. Members of the fire department have printed up special autism awareness shirts featuring the familiar puzzle pieces and using them to raise funds for ASK.