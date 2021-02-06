Key West Commissioner Clayton Lopez, his fellow commissioners and Mayor Teri Johnston have proclaimed Sunday, Feb. 7, as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
According to the most recent statistics available from 2018, one in 39 Black men and one in every 65 Black women in Florida were living with HIV. Black, gay and bisexual men have the highest number of new HIV diagnoses.
Terry Nealy, of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, accepted the proclamation. He noted the health department works hard to end new infections while fighting the stigma, discrimination and other barriers that keep this epidemic alive