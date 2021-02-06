City proclaims Sunday as AIDS Awareness Day

From left, Commissioners Gregory Davila and Jimmy Weekley, Mayor Teri Johnston, Monroe County Health Department’s Terry Nealy, and Commissioners Clayton Lopez, Sam Kaufman and Billy Wardlow, along with Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover attending virtually, proclaimed Sunday, Feb. 7, as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/City of Key West

Key West Commissioner Clayton Lopez, his fellow commissioners and Mayor Teri Johnston have proclaimed Sunday, Feb. 7, as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

According to the most recent statistics available from 2018, one in 39 Black men and one in every 65 Black women in Florida were living with HIV. Black, gay and bisexual men have the highest number of new HIV diagnoses.

Terry Nealy, of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, accepted the proclamation. He noted the health department works hard to end new infections while fighting the stigma, discrimination and other barriers that keep this epidemic alive

Tags

Recommended for you