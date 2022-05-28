Commissioners Gregory Davila, Jimmy Weekley and Mary Lou Hoover, Business Guild Executive Director Kevin Theriault, Guild President Chuck Licis-Masson, Mayor Teri Johnston, Guild Vice President Jacqueline Luhta, Guild employee Fritzie Estimond, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, and Commissioners Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow proclaimed June 1-5 as Key West Pride Week.
The Key West City Commission helped kick off a week of celebration by proclaiming June 1-5 as Key West Pride Week.
“Key West made history by electing the first openly gay Mayor,” reads the proclamation, “and the first openly lesbian mayor of the State of Florida. Key West presented the world with the Sea to Sea Rainbow Flag and has always been a leader of LGBTQ rights and protections for our nation.”
Key West Business Guild President Chuck Licis-Masson thanked the city for the newly replaced rainbow crosswalks on Duval Street. He also thanked the Key West Police Department for the Pride-wrapped police car, which was sponsored by the Business Guild.
Festivities through the week include a street fair, numerous parties as well as several church services. The celebration culminates in the Key West Pride Parade down Duval Street from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic on Sunday, June 5, beginning at 5 p.m.