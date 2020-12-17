The City of Key West has released the 2020 Annual Report, giving the community insight to the accomplishments of city government during the past year throughout the various departments.
The electronic report is available on the city’s home page at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
This is the 11th year that the annual report has been an electronic edition. That means a “green” report and an important savings of precious taxpayer dollars, city officials said.
However, if anyone is unable to access the electronic report, the city can supply a print copy by contacting city Public Information Officer Alyson Crean at 305-809-1058.