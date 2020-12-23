The City of Key West is reminding visitors and residents it has imposed a curfew that will begin Thursday, Dec. 31, and will extend until Saturday, Jan. 2. Beginning at 10 p.m. each evening and extending until 6 a.m., all residents and visitors are asked to return to their homes or lodging establishments.
All businesses that have not been determined to be essential will be required to close during these hours. This action is consistent with Florida’s emergency management statutes and City of Key West regulations.
“It is not without a great deal of thought and consideration that the city of Key West reluctantly imposes these restrictions,” Key West City Manager Greg Veliz said. “The balance between the fiscal and physical health of our community places before us decisions that are not easy ones to make, and I can assure you are not taken lightly.”