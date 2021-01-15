Key West Transit cares about the health of the public and of its staff, so it is applying self-cleaning wrap to high traffic public touchpoints on the buses and the Transit Facility.
This NanoSeptic product, powered by light, utilizes mineral nano-crystals which create a powerful oxidation reaction, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. Working 24 hours day, the surface continually oxidizes organic contaminants. The NanoSeptic surface wraps use no poisons, heavy metals or chemicals, and nothing is released from the surface since the nano-crystals are molecularly bonded to the material.
The process turns dirty, high-traffic public touchpoints into cleaner surfaces you can see and promotes a healthier environment while people ride the bus, Crean said.