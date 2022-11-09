KEY WEST City seeks Holiday Parade float builders Nov 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s time to plan a float for the upcoming Key West Holiday Parade on Dec. 3.Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55.Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The parade takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue.Applications and details are available at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, under special events, or call 305-809-3881. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Builder Float Monitor Parade Entry Holiday City Recommended for you Trending Now Appeals court overturns Wisteria Island ownership ruling Two fatal crashes occur in Lower Keys Accident backs up traffic miles in Lower Keys FDOT starts planning replacing Seven-Mile Bridge Appeals court overturns Wisteria ownership ruling Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions