Bayview Park

The City of Key West is seeking the public’s input on Bayview Park.

 By Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The City of Key West and its Parks and Recreation Board want to know what the people envision for Bayview Park.

The city conducted surveys and public workshops, and this is another opportunity for the community to weigh in on the people’s wishes for this iconic park.

Tags

Recommended for you