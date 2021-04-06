The City of Key West and the City Commission want to hear the public’s vision of ways to improve the North Roosevelt Boulevard corridor.
The community — property owners, business owners, residents and visitors — can participate to help envision the island’s future. To participate in the survey, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and click on the button entitled N. Roosevelt Survey.
The city is reviewing all potential options and opportunities, such as increasing landscaping, increasing buffers between commercial and residential, incentivizing smaller and more inviting signage, placing parking behind commercial uses, and more. This this survey will record the public’s opinion on how to improve this crucial corridor and how to forge a path forward for the city and North Roosevelt Boulevard.