The City of Key West’s Planning Department needs feedback in capturing the community’s comments, goals, hopes and vision for Key West Sunset Celebration.
The city will review conceptual ideas that include signage, lighting, seating, shade, landscaping and future uses. The publics’s participation and comments are vital to the success of the Community Vision Survey.
The city encourages the public to take a few minutes to fill out the survey at https://www.sites.google.com/view/sunsetcelebration/future.
The survey will close on Friday, April 30. For questions or concerns about this survey, contact HARC at city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.