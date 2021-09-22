Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Key West City Commission will be hold its final public budget hearing at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
The hearing will be live-streamed and broadcast on the city website, on Channel 77 on Comcast and available via Zoom.
To participate via Zoom by phone, call 312-626-6799. The meeting identification number is 812 3557 5341 and the passcode is 777879. To participate online, visit https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/81235575341. The passcode is 777879.