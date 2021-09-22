The Key West City Commission will be hold its final public budget hearing at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at City Hall, 1300 White St.

The hearing will be live-streamed and broadcast on the city website, on Channel 77 on Comcast and available via Zoom.

To participate via Zoom by phone, call 312-626-6799. The meeting identification number is 812 3557 5341 and the passcode is 777879. To participate online, visit https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/81235575341. The passcode is 777879.